Plano patient steals ambulance, picks up brother for fun ride, leads police on night chase

Pixabay

Two men have been taken into custody after an ambulance was stolen overnight. The incident happened at a Plano emergency room, as reported by Fox News.

The planned joyride turned out much more difficult than expected when police officers gave chase.

What are the details?

A patient stole an ambulance on Thursday from Presbyterian Hospital. The incident took place at about 2:30 a.m. The hospital is located close to West Parker and Midway roads, as the news outlet points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The patient allegedly decided to go on a fun ride and on the way, he even made a stop to pick up his brother from a Dallas apartment. Carrollton police officers were eventually able to locate the ambulance and a chase followed.

Several other agencies got involved in the pursuit. The chase ended in Farmers Branch. Officials revealed that at that point the suspect started running on foot. Officers caught up to him and he was taken into custody nearby.

His brother was also arrested since he had outstanding warrants.

Authorities have not released the two men’s names yet.

Anyone who has additional information about the incident or witnessed the final part of the chase is asked to get in touch with the police as soon as possible.

It is shocking that someone would go around having an overnight ride in an ambulance, possibly leaving other people in need of urgent care with no option. Hopefully this incident is rare, and more surveillance cameras and security guards close to the area where ambulances are parked may help prevent this happening again any time soon.