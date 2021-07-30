Thief didn’t live long after trying to get hands on car outside Dallas restaurant

Pixabay

A man acted fast when he saw his car was getting stolen. Instead of waiting for the police, he used his gun and stopped what was taking place right in front of him. And the thief didn’t live long after the failed attempt, as reported by Fox News.

What are the details?

Dallas police revealed that the deadly shooting happened outside a restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. The incident involved a man who shot another man who had stolen his vehicle, as the news outlet points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The location of the shooting was outside Beverley’s Bistro & Bar. The restaurant is on Fitzhugh Avenue, near Cole Avenue in Oak Lawn.

Officers got the emergency call reporting the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived on the scene, first responders found a man on the ground. He had been shot. The wounded man was immediately taken to a local hospital. Unfortunately, he couldn’t be saved. He was pronounced dead a short while after getting to the hospital.

Detectives found out that the man had been shot because he had been trying to make off with a car. The two men argued and when the thief tried to get the car the other man took out his gun and shot him.

Authorities have not released the names of the two men involved in the violent incident.

The man who shot the alleged car thief was interviewed by detectives and was released. He has been referred to a Dallas grand jury.

Anyone who has relevant information about the incident, saw it happen or can point to any connection between the two men is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible.