Motorcyclist struck in Arlington intersection dies for not having a helmet on

Pixabay

A motorcyclist was involved in a deadly crash in Arlington, according to the authorities. The man was hit by a car at an intersection. And his survival chances were low since he wasn’t wearing a helmet, as reported by CBS DFW.

What are the details?

The terrible incident took place on Thursday morning. Arlington police got the emergency call reporting the crash at about 6 a.m., on July 29, 2021. The location of the crash was in the 3500 block of E. Division Street, as the news outlet points out.

Investigators have revealed that the man travelling on his motorcycle was headed westbound on E. Division Street. On his way he entered the intersection at Great Southwest Parkway.

A car was also travelling traveling eastbound on E. Division. The vehicle entered the intersection and proceeded to turn left in front of the motorcycle. The driver was intending to go northbound on Great Southwest Parkway. At that moment the motorcyclist was injured by the turning car. He was seriously hurt.

First responders transported the man immediately to a local hospital so he could get treatment for the injuries, but it was too late. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the medical facility a short while later.

The person who was driving the car did not try to flee the scene. The driver stayed at the location and was interviewed by officers. No other cars were involved in the tragic crash. It was also stated that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

The case is still under investigation and the authorities are gathering evidence to determine exactly how the crash happened. It is not known if there will be any charges filed for the incident.

The identity of the victim will only be disclosed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after his next of kin has been notified.

Anyone who has relevant information about the crash, witnessed it or can provide video footage is asked to get in touch with Arlington authorities as soon as possible.