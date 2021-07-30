Woman on motorcycle hits van, slams into house and garage wall in terrible Fort Worth crash

Pixabay

A woman is fighting for her life after she was involved in a terrible crash in Fort Worth. Police have stated that the woman crashed into a house right after hitting a van on Wednesday.

The collision left her motorcycle in pieces and the woman is in critical condition, as reported by NBC DFW.

What are the details?

Fort Worth authorities were called to intervene for a motorcycle crash affecting a house. The location of the incident was in the 3700 block of Alder Trail, as the news outlet points out.

First responders got to the location swiftly and once there they found the driver. A woman had been driving the motorcycle at the time when the collision occurred.

Fort Worth Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital so she could get treatment for the injuries. The last update about the woman was that she is critical condition.

Investigators stated that the woman was driving the motorcycle on Sweet Bay Drive. A short while after that she hit a Honda van. The impact of the crash sent her straight into the home and the motorcycle was destroyed.

The woman went through a garage door and then hit the drywall that was at the back of the garage, as detectives revealed.

No further details were given out about the incident. It is not known for now why the crash with the van happened or who is responsible for it. The woman’s age and name have also not been disclosed.

Anyone who has relevant information about the incident, saw it happen or can provide video footage is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.