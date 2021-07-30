Suspects arrested for killing Garland mother as she helped family. They didn’t know even know her

Pixabay

A man and a woman were taken into custody early Thursday morning for shooting to death a mother who was just helping her family move into their new Garland home, as The Star Telegram reports.

And it turns out there wasn’t even a clear motive behind the deadly shooting. The couple didn’t know the victim or her family.

What are the details?

Authorities teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Violent Crime Task Force to arrest 21-year-old Gabriela Liliana Torres from Garland and 20-year-old Kvaughandre Presley from Dallas.

“All indications in the investigation show that this was a random act of violence and that the suspects were not known to the victim,” the police spokeswoman, Garland Officer Felicia Jones, stated in a news release on Thursday.

Presley and Torres were booked into the Garland Detention Center on Thursday. The man’s bond was set at $1 million, and the woman is in the same facility for a $750,000 bond, as the news outlet points out.

The murder warrants had been issued for the two suspects since Wednesday night. They are accused of killing 60-year-old Patricia Eifer at a house in Garland.

The woman had been inside a home in the 700 block of Briar Way, near Northwest Highway and La Prada Drive in Garland, and was helping her daughter and her son-in-law move into their new house. The shooting was reported to the authorities on Tuesday, at about 7 p.m.

First responders found the mother inside the house. She had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“You move into a new place. It’s a nice neighborhood but you don’t think this would happen. I’m just waiting to wake up from a nightmare, but I know this is the reality. My mom is gone,” Annie Bryant, the victim’s daughter, said for CBS DFW.