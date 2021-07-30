Dating ends in murder-suicide in northeast Dallas apartment

Pixabay

A couple who had been dating turned up dead on Tuesday evening in a far northeast Dallas apartment. The terrible incident is believed to have been a murder-suicide, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

And the way things happened just shows that starting a relationship is not just tricky, it can put your life at stake depending on who you choose to go out with.

What are the details?

Dallas police got the emergency call reporting a shooting at about 6:45 p.m. The incident took place in an apartment located in the 9900 block of Adleta Boulevard, near Skillman Street and Interstate 635, as the news outlet points out.

After they got to the location, first responders found a man and a woman on the floor. Nothing could be done to save them. They were both declared dead on the scene.

Investigators have since revealed that they believe the man first shot and killed his girlfriend and after that used the gun a last time to end his life. The murder-suicide is shocking, particularly since they had reportedly just started dating.

No further information has been released by authorities about the motive behind the violent incident. It is not known if the murder could have been planned or if it was the result of a heated argument. As the investigation goes forward more details will come out about the type of relationship between the man and the woman and how the murder followed by a suicide came to happen.

The names of the victims and their ages have not been published by the officials either.

Anyone who has relevant information about the shooting, knew the man and the woman, can point to a motive for what happened or knows of any other incident that may have brought this on is asked to get in touch with Dallas authorities as soon as possible.

