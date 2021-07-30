What to do if you’re renting in Frisco and the landlord doesn’t come fix the A/C

Pixabay

It’s summertime and the sunny days also bring much higher temperatures. Since we rely on A/C for health and wellbeing, including for pets, it’s essential to have it up and running all the time. But what do you do if your A/C suddenly blacks out and you can’t get a hold of your landlord? Or worse, you find them and there’s no way to get a fix on the same day.

Worry no more, you do have options and they don’t mean toughing it up until the landlord gets time to come by.

How to get the A/C powered back up?

If you need A/C urgently iin Frisco there’s no way you can wait a few days for your landlord to come and fix it. As a renter you shouldn’t have to do it, but in the end it’s your health and your pets’ comfort that’s at stake. So, don’t get mad and look for solutions.

Here are some options you can choose:

1. Call in a specialist

Baker Brothers have the very best references from several neighbors. They can usually come on the same day and help you stay cool. They are quick and reliable and also give you a time estimate so you know when to expect them. Their number is (214) 892-2225.

They can solve any issues related to A/C malfunctions such as grime and dirt on the condenser coil, a lack of refrigerant in the system, a blocked air conditioning drain tube, faulty sensors or damaged electrical control.

Don’t forget to take photos with the damaged A/C, the repairs done and the receipt for the costs. Submit all to your landlord and you will get reimbursed.

2. Get a fast temporary solution

If you don’t feel like waiting for someone to come and repair the A/C unit you can also get in your car and go to Home Depot. They have portable A/C units that you can purchase on the spot.

This solution is particularly useful if your A/C stops working at night. There are higher costs to call technicians at late hours.

3. Move in the backyard

Might be funny, might actually work. If it gets too hot inside you can stay in the backyard. That is, if you have a tent and a camper mattress. You will be more comfortable with a breeze around you than in the house, with all doors closed. Make sure no bobcats come visit, though.

What did you do last time when the A/C broke down? Was it harder to fix when you rented a property in Frisco compared to owning it?

