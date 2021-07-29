Allow virtual or remote schooling for kids in Frisco. New option for parents

Pixabay

If you want to make a choice that does not include the vaccine you might consider signing a petition that advocates for remote schooling to kids in Frisco and all-around North Texas.

If a few months ago we were all hopeful and positive, the new COVID-19 aggressive variants that appeared in the meantime could make you hesitant about sending your child into a classroom full of other kids and interacting with teachers, with health risks much higher than at home.

Read on to discover what the petition is about and how you would benefit from the extra choice.

Is this petition useful for you and your family?

Are you on the fence about sending your child back to a classroom, would you choose homeschooling in a heartbeat, or do you think isolation has lasted long enough and it’s time to try and get back to normal?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Based on your answer the petition can provide you with a backup safety measure in case health risks are highlighted again and if you are worried about sending kids who were not vaccinated back to school.

You can find out more about the initiative and sign up by clicking this link.

While there has been significant improvement and a constant drop in the number of virus cases, putting middle schoolers and elementary school kids under the age of 13 who are not vaccinated in the classroom can be a serious concern for many families.

When school starts in August, having kids back in the classroom could pose health and safety risks and having a secondary option is important. Wearing masks will most likely be strongly encouraged and helping out families and kids to stay safe while the pandemic lasts is of utmost importance.

The petition for online or remote schooling was put out precisely because Frisco ISD had intended to launch a permanent virtual schooling option for students in grades 3-12 beginning with the fall of 2021. However, the 87th regular session of the Texas legislature ended without getting the bill approved. Thus, for the time being, expanding online learning and adding funds for virtual students has been put on hold.

Hopefully, this new petition serves its purpose and brings the extra option that many parents are looking for.

2,663 people have already signed it. Add your support so all kids in Frisco can benefit from remote learning until it is safe for them to be back with their teachers and classmates!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.