Bobcat spotted inside La Valencia apartment complex

If you thought bobcats are only attracted to parks or back yards where they have a good chance to catch some bunnies and stay in the shade, it turns out they are interested to explore all of Frisco.

Whether they’re curious to meet more residents, are tracing bunnies and squirrels or if it’s just the trash cans that draw them in, its essential to be aware they could be around any time.

And be particularly watchful at night. There’s no telling what you could find behind an inconspicuous trash can, so be on your guard.

What happened at La Valencia?

A bobcat showed up at night inside the La Valencia apartment complex. It was seen from patios facing the tollway. The good news is that the bobcat was just minding its own business, and immediately went to explore some bushes that were close by.

It is, however, disconcerting that the bobcat, maybe the same, maybe a different one, then showed up to explore the parking lot, right on the outside of the gate. Since it was near the restaurants in the back it could be the smell that made the area irresistible.

For safety concerns always check your surroundings when you get close to the restaurant dumpsters in that area. It seems bobcats are getting braver by the day, and they no longer mind people or traffic that much. For it to show up this close to the road it just proves that traffic noise and speed are not affecting wildlife as much as in the past.

The bobcat paused for quite a bit in some bushes under a patio so if you plan to walk around or just come back home later than usual it pays to be on your guard.

