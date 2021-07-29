Frisco yards covered with feathers. Is a dove bar the new deal at Heights at Westridge?

Pixabay

High corners of fences, shaded parts of back yards or just cozy garden nooks are proving to be ideal snack spots. And not for picnics or any pet activities. It’s hawks who live around Frisco that have decided to choose their top spots and be comfortable while they finish everything up in a matter of minutes.

During the last week I have often seen yards with plenty of feathers. They seem to fly off in all directions and it makes you wonder how they got there. In some places they cover the grass, or they could be all over a fence too. Fast meals are the explanation and each time a bunch of feathers shows up you can assume one less wing in the air will greet you in the morning.

But who could disappear?

Unfortunately, it’s the doves who are under threat. While hawks are beautiful to look at, thinking they get rid of doves does bring you back to what nature is like.

3 hawks have been spotted around Frisco and they particularly like to have their meals in the Heights at Westridge area. They’re Copper Hawk’s, so they can’t help much to get rid of bunny issues. They usually prey on birds but spotting so many yards filled with feathers is a bit disheartening.

Reactions from neighbors vary. Some would like to watch out for doves, but other enjoy seeing nature at work. And binoculars are in high demand especially if a Cooper’s Hawk comes often right across the street!

They truly are amazing birds and seeing them flying in the neighborhood or just pausing on a fence is a great reminder that Frisco is our home, but it was theirs long before we got here.

How do you feel about the hawks? Are you ok with them getting a few doves for meals or does this make you want to protect them? Is nature best left alone and you an observer or would you rather step in to rescue little doves who have no idea when they’ll become a meal?

