You can still apply to serve on one of Frisco’s Boards and Commissions! Saturday is the final day

You still have a chance to get your spot on one of the city’s Boards and Commissions. All volunteers must have lived in Frisco for a minimum of one year. They must also be a qualified registered voter.

Don’t lose another minute. Send in your application and try this amazing opportunity! The deadline for online applications is Saturday, July 31.

What are the details?

The City of Frisco is still accepting online applications for Boards or Commissions. If you wish to be considered for one of the available positions, you must apply online. This requirement is also for those who are currently serving on a board and want to reapply.

You can see the summary of the vacancies by using this link.

Terms will begin on October 1, 2021, and you will be expected to attend meetings regularly. Each term will be for two years, unless stated otherwise, according to the City Hall.

The online application process is easy and straightforward. Completing your application shouldn’t take more than a few minutes. To save time please have a resume handy so you can upload it and keep in mind that you will need to answer 2 essay questions for each board you wish to become a member of.

Important notice: If at any stage in your application you get a message stating “no vacancies” when you choose your favorite boards, do select them anyway. Don’t let that message from the system stop you. The City Hall has stated that right now there are only two vacancies, so that’s the reason why that notice could pop up. If you have any issues don’t hesitate to get in touch with the staff, they will be happy to assist.

When will appointments be made?

The City Council will make appointments for each board or commission at the City Council meeting that will take place on September 21, 2021.

For any questions or doubts call (972) 292-5020.

Good luck!

