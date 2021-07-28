Dallas, TX

Fully vaccinated doctor gets COVID-19: “Get off the couch and do something. You're going to die”

Amy Christie

Dr. Brady Allen started to feel sick while he was on vacation. He and his husband were both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so the 67-year-old retired physician thought it was only allergy symptoms.

It turned out the doctor was one of the rare breakthrough cases for the infection. And he is convinced that the vaccine saved his life, as Fox News reports.

What are the details?

As soon as the doctor returned to Dallas, he tested positive for COVID-19. His husband got a negative result.

“I was getting more and more symptomatic with persistent fever, severe cough, profound fatigue, the most severe body aches. I didn't want to get out of bed,” he said for the outlet.

Even though he has an active lifestyle, Allen says he suffers from hypertension and is mildly obese. His physician prescribed an infusion of monoclonal antibodies to stop the progression of the virus.

Allen is sure that the COVID-19 vaccine and the infusion are the combination that saved his life. He also sent out a meaningful message to everyone who is still on the fence about getting their immunization shots.

“Quit being selfish. If you don't want to protect yourself, at least protect your friends and your family and your colleagues. Get off the couch and do something about it before you get sick. You're going to die.”

Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist who was not involved in treating Allen, explained that the number of breakthrough infections is still very low.

“We knew they were going to happen. What I'm more concerned about right now is the rate of transmission. Unfortunately, people with immunocompromised body system, age, other chronic conditions can really influence the severity of that breakthrough case. And so we really want those populations to continue this and stay safe right now,” she said for the station.

