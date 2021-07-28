Angry Paris man gets one year in jail for ramming car with wheelchair outside middle school

Pixabay

A new type of road rage took over in Paris, Texas, when an angry man rammed a car with his wheelchair. The vehicle was waiting in the pickup line at Crockett Intermediate School.

The man used his electric wheelchair as a weapon and caused significant damages. He also answered “no” when he was asked if he feels any remorse for his actions, as reported by The Paris News.

What are the details?

The Texas jury only needed 5 minutes to sentence the man to one year in jail for using his wheelchair as a weapon right in front of a middle school.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

John Alfred Petersen was convicted for criminal mischief in a trial before Judge Bill Harris of the County Court-at-Law.

“The defendant used his motorized wheelchair to repeatedly ram a car waiting in the pickup line at Crockett Intermediate School, causing over $3000 worth of damage. Other parents attempted to intervene and one recorded the incident on her cell phone,” First Assistant District Attorney Benjamin I. Kaminar said for the outlet.

Before parents could step in the man caused $3,000 worth of damage. It’s still unclear what the man was doing at the middle school, but this was not his first aggressive confrontation with drivers. And he used his wheelchair to hit cars in the past too.

In December 2018 Petersen was on probation due to a “similar episode of vandalism.”

When Clay Johnson, his attorney, asked him if he felt sorry for what he had done the man immediately answered “no.”

“The jury’s verdict and one year sentence show that our community is sick of Petersen’s repeated vandalism and harassment of drivers,” Assistant District Attorney Nick Stallings stated for the newspaper.

The man has a pending hearing to revoke his probation for the 2018 incident and will also go to trial for a criminal mischief charge related to similar behavior in January 2021.