Friends and family remember Arlington firefighter who died in Mexico: “He was constantly smiling”

Family and friends gathered to remember Elijah Snow, a father, friend and firefighter they will always cherish.

Several pictures with Elijah Snow, smiling and happy, flashed on the screen during the service at Rush Creek Church in Arlington.

His loved ones say that’s exactly who he was.

“He was the life of the party. He was constantly smiling and poking fun of the guys. You knew if you were working with Elijah it was going to be a good day, because he loved being a firefighter,” Nick Zelinski, an Arlington firefighter, said during the funeral. He and Snow had worked together for nine years, according to WFAA.

Photos with other members of the crew were also shared and he said they were all like a big family.

His friends remembered touching stories and the pastor encouraged everyone to hope.

“He says let not your heart be troubled. Believe in God.”

Everyone there also remembered being a firefighter had been like a higher calling for Elijah. His father was also a firefighter in Arlington and he died in an accident in 1985.

“He got to work at the same station. It was a higher calling for him. He was exactly where he wanted to be,” Zelinski added.

His death is still a shock to all his friends who find it hard to believe that he lost his life while celebrating his 10-year marriage anniversary with his wife.

The service focused on his life and on fond memories with the man with a big heart and an amazing smile.