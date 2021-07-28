Plano man beaten to death in Puerto Rico vacation. Sister found out on social media

Pixabay

Cynthia Quezada was dealing with her father passing away and funeral arrangements when she got a strange social media message asking her to call an unknown phone number .

And what she found out while on the line left her in shock and disbelief, as WFAA reports.

What are the details?

“The phone number was from forensics in San Juan,” Quezada said.

Her youngest brother, Christian, was on vacation in San Juan. The family shared with the news outlet that Christian, 36, was coming home to take part in his father’s funeral.

His body turned up on Playa Negra beach, which is located on a nearby island.

“I can't explain the pain I felt not only for myself but for my mother. It was just a tragic situation,” the woman said for the station.

Confronted with the lack of information, Cynthia, a brother, and a nephew set out to get answers. They flew to San Juan and retraced Christian’s every step.

“I went step by step; where he was staying, I went through the whole journey,” the woman recalled.

As soon as they landed in Puerto Rico they had to go and identify Christian’s body. The woman says there were visible signs of trauma, and she is convinced her brother was beaten to death.

“All the evidence that we gathered and all the pictures we saw, this was not an accident.”

Christian had lived in Plano. He went to school there and he was well-liked by his school and work teammates. His family also said he was the main caretaker for their father who suffered a stroke 18 months ago.

“We are dying inside. I want whoever did this to my brother to pay for it,” Quezada concluded.