Man lunges for gun in argument with suspect half his age in Houston motel, noise level was at stake

A shooting incident happened at a southeast Houston motel. Noise levels were the deadly reason for the argument between two men who had rented rooms next door to each other, as Click2 Houston reports.

What are the details?

The violent incident occurred at about 8:25 a.m. on Monday. The two men involved in the dispute were staying at the Diamon Inn along the Gulf Freeway not far from Hobby Airport, as stated by Houston police.

John Mahavier and Ned Roberson has rented two rooms at the motel. The two men were staying next door to each other, as the news outlet points out. At one point they started arguing about noise levels that were coming through the walls.

Robertson went down to the lobby to complain about what was going on. While he was talking to an employee, detectives say Mahavier came closer to Robertson, and they began another heated dispute.

Mahavier pulled out his gun. When Robertson saw the threat, the 52-year-old man immediately lunged toward Mahavier to stop him using the gun.

The 30-year-old man shot the other man. Even though he was injured, Robertson was still able to take the gun away from Mahavier and then hit him over the head.

First responders transported both men to a hospital so they could be treated for their injuries. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators have since interviewed Mahavier and he has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. The suspect was arrested without incident.

