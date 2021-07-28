Houston man threatens mother and daughters with gun after honking, he almost hit her car

Pixabay

A Houston woman was out driving with her two young daughters when another driver suddenly pointed a gun at her after their cars almost collided, as Click2 Houston reports.

What are the details?

“I can’t believe that I went through that,” the mother shared with the outlet. The woman did not want her identity to be released.

The incident took place on July 17. On that day, the woman had just paused at a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Ashcroft Drive and Clarewood Drive, as the outlet points out.

After that she said she started driving, but another driver who did not stop almost caused the two cars to crash.

“I honked at him twice, and that was because we were about to crash. But even after that, I never exchanged words, I never put my hands up,” she said.

The reaction she got was extremely aggressive, though. The other driver left his car in the middle of the road, got out and came at her with a gun.

“All I saw was someone walking towards me with a gun, and that, just there, made me rethink my whole life, actually,” the mother said.

The enraged driver pointed the gun at the woman and her two daughters, a 7-year-old girl and a 3-month-old baby. They were both in the back seat at the time when the incident took place.

“When I saw that gun, I knew my life was at risk, and not only mine but my daughters’.”

The woman bravely got photos of the man’s car and a week later Houston police took 42-year-old Christopher Bennett into custody for threatening the woman and her daughters. The man has been charged with aggravated assault.

The mother also said no one got hurt in the incident. The suspect has declined to make any comments on the incident.