Greed gives away murder suspect: Victim’s designer backpack leads Dallas police to him

Lacorius Wanya Hawkins, 25, has been charged with capital murder for a deadly shooting that took place in a West Dallas apartment at the beginning of this month, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

And the main clue that led detectives to the suspect was the designer backpack that he simply had to take from the victim’s apartment.

What are the details?

Lacorius Wanya Hawkins has been taken to Dallas County jail on a capital murder charge for the death of Christion Washington. His attorney did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Dallas police got the emergency call mentioning ain an apartment in the 600 block of Yorktown Street, near Fort Worth Avenue. gunshot at about 12:30 p.m., on July 13. The incident occurred As soon as first responders arrived at the location they found Washington, 20, lying on the floor. The man had been shot.

His girlfriend was the one who made the 911 call. She told the officers that Washington had not contacted her since the previous afternoon and he hadn’t answered multiple phone calls, as stated in an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

She said she was worried and went to his apartment. When she got there, she found the door unlocked and then saw Washington on the floor.

The woman said that only the victim’s friends and close family knew his address and that he had a habit of dropping his key fob to visitors from the balcony.

Detectives determined that Washington had got a text message at about 2:30 p.m., on July 12, saying “open gate.” Video surveillance caught a man who has been identified by the authorities as Hawkins, going up the stairs with the victim’s keys, the affidavit states.

Half an hour after that, Hawkins is seen on footage leaving at a brisk pace while carrying “a black designer backpack.” He had two other bags which the police say contained cash, jewelry, and a gun he had taken from the victim.

When he was interviewed by detectives, Hawkins said that he came occasionally to play games at the victim’s apartment. He said the black designer backpack was his, but Washington’s girlfriend identified it as belonging to the victim.

Hawkins is currently in custody and his bail has been set at $500,000.