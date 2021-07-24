Good Samaritan killed in West Dallas for trying to break up a fight, suspects vanish immediately

Pixabay

A man was shot on Thursday night in West Dallas while he was trying to stop a fight, as reported by the police. Unfortunately, his good deed was fatally punished, and the attackers are running loose.

What are the details?

The authorities received the emergency call which mentioned a shooting at about 9:20 p.m. on Thursday night. The location of the incident was the 1700 block of Pueblo Street, near Singleton Boulevard and Vilbig Road, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Officials stated that Josue Monsivais Rodriguez, 22, had tried to intervene when he saw that a disturbance was going on. As soon as he got involved in the fight the man was shot several times. First responders transported the man to a local hospital so he could get treatment for the injuries.

Nothing could be done to save him, though. As soon as he got to hospital, he was declared dead.

No one has been taken into custody for the violent incident and no description of the suspects has been published. The investigation is active as the detectives gather evidence and clues to bring to justice the person or persons who shot and killed the man.

Anyone who has relevant information about the way the shooting took place, knows if there was any connection between the man and the shooters or can point to the identity and likely location of the persons responsible is asked to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 and refer to case No. 130669-2021.

A reward has been put out by Crime Stoppers too. $5,000 is being offered for any information that brings about an arrest or an indictment in this case.