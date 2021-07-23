Failed car robbery followed by hoax bomb lands man in handcuffs after SWAT standoff in Dallas

Pixabay

A police standoff in Uptown Dallas ended abruptly when the officers realized that the explosive device strapped to a carjacking suspect was fake. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon and ended with an arrest after a whole SWAT team was held at bay, as NBC 5 reports.

What are the details?

At least 12 officers responded to the standoff that occurred in Dallas on Thursday afternoon. The incident ended once authorities determined that the suspect had a fake explosive device strapped to his chest, as stated by the police.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Dallas Police got the emergency call mentioning a car theft at about 5:32 p.m. The location of the incident was in Uptown Dallas. On investigating the issue officers found out that a man had attempted to steal a vehicle. However, the owner of the car didn’t just let him take it.

He fought off the suspect who eventually ran into an office building at 4144 North Central Expressway Service Road, as the news outlet points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Officials also revealed that the owner of the vehicle “produced a fake gun” while the confrontation with the suspect was going on. It is not known for now if it was used in any way during the altercation.

The man suspected of trying to make off with the car went inside the building and started a “physical altercation” with a security guard, based on official statements.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Once the officer got to the scene the man was handcuffed. However, he told officers that “he had something on him.”

When they lifted his shirt, they saw what seemed to be an explosive device strapped to the suspect’s chest. They all backed off and called the Explosive Ordinance Division and a SWAT team.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

While the standoff was going on the road had to be closed off at the intersection between North Central Expressway Service Road and Fitzhugh Avenue.

The EOD and the SWAT team determined that it was a hoax bomb once they checked the issue. The man was arrested and has been taken to a local hospital. He will be undergoing a medical evaluation after which he will be transported to jail.

He has been charged for the robbery and the fake bomb threat.