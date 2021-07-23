Dallas, TX

Failed car robbery followed by hoax bomb lands man in handcuffs after SWAT standoff in Dallas

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QyRM_0b62oSqe00
Pixabay

A police standoff in Uptown Dallas ended abruptly when the officers realized that the explosive device strapped to a carjacking suspect was fake. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon and ended with an arrest after a whole SWAT team was held at bay, as NBC 5 reports.

What are the details?

At least 12 officers responded to the standoff that occurred in Dallas on Thursday afternoon. The incident ended once authorities determined that the suspect had a fake explosive device strapped to his chest, as stated by the police.

Dallas Police got the emergency call mentioning a car theft at about 5:32 p.m. The location of the incident was in Uptown Dallas. On investigating the issue officers found out that a man had attempted to steal a vehicle. However, the owner of the car didn’t just let him take it.

He fought off the suspect who eventually ran into an office building at 4144 North Central Expressway Service Road, as the news outlet points out.

Officials also revealed that the owner of the vehicle “produced a fake gun” while the confrontation with the suspect was going on. It is not known for now if it was used in any way during the altercation.

The man suspected of trying to make off with the car went inside the building and started a “physical altercation” with a security guard, based on official statements.

Once the officer got to the scene the man was handcuffed. However, he told officers that “he had something on him.”

When they lifted his shirt, they saw what seemed to be an explosive device strapped to the suspect’s chest. They all backed off and called the Explosive Ordinance Division and a SWAT team.

While the standoff was going on the road had to be closed off at the intersection between North Central Expressway Service Road and Fitzhugh Avenue.

The EOD and the SWAT team determined that it was a hoax bomb once they checked the issue. The man was arrested and has been taken to a local hospital. He will be undergoing a medical evaluation after which he will be transported to jail.

He has been charged for the robbery and the fake bomb threat.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cfc9ed8fcfbf9e8e137654c5d899bd2f.blob

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
20004 followers
Loading

More from Amy Christie

Houston, TX

Execution-style shooting in southeast Houston leaves two men in critical condition, suspect on the run

Houston police are searching for the gunman responsible for a terrible drive-by shooting in which two men were shot several times each, as Click2 Houston reports. The attack was set up so as to leave little chance of survival. Whether it was planned or random, the gunman is running free for now. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify and bring the shooter to justice.Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Weeks before school starts, Fort Worth parents deal with hard decisions: "It’s an impossible choice with COVID-19”

With just a few weeks left before the beginning of the school year, COVID-19 cases are giving many parents serious reasons to worry. Alex Vorse, whose daughter studied at home last year, is dealing with a hard decision, as he shared with The Star Telegram.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Man stabbed in neck at Mike Discount Food Store in Fort Worth, attacker running loose

A man was critically injured on Saturday while he was at an east Fort Worth store, as reported by The Star Telegram. Fort Worth police got the emergency call reporting a stabbing at about 2 p.m. The location of the incident was in the 5400 block of East Berry Street, as the news outlet points out.Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Dallas. He drove off in a hurry after killing victim

Emanuel Garcia has been taken into custody on a murder charge for a fatal shooting that took place in Dallas on Monday, as reported by WFAA. The suspect was found three hours west of Dallas and has been booked into the Nolan County jail in Sweetwater on Thursday.Read full story
Celina, TX

Armed suspect shot and killed by Celina officers responding to gunfire call

Celina police officers fatally shot an armed suspect while responding to a call reporting gunfire close to a post office. The incident took place on Friday night, as reported by WFAA.Read full story
Aransas Pass, TX

Man with COVID-19 hits woman, “intentionally breathed on vulnerable family members” and led police on chase

Casey Mundine, 37, who is COVID-19 positive, was arrested on Friday in Aransas Pass after assaulting a woman, endangering family members by “breathing on them” and leading police in hot pursuit, as WFAA reports.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas firefighter claimed he had COVID-19 to get time off, used money to go to a resort

A Dallas firefighter was taken into custody on Friday after claiming he had tested positive for COVID-19 and receiving $12,548.86 during his leave. Bank records showed that he was actually having a fun time at a resort while he was off, as WFAA reports.Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Officer killed after colliding with 18-wheeler while responding to emergency call

Lewis “Andy” Traylor of the Austin Police Department lost his life after a crash with an 18-wheeler. The officer was on his way to respond to an emergency call at the beginning of this week, as CBS DFW reports.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas murder suspect tries to talk to victim’s son on witness stand, judge cuts him off

Travonte Prater realized his mother was dead when he found her in the bathroom, but he still asked the 911 operator to send help fast. Prater, 31, had silent tears in court while jurors listened to the recording of his call on Victor Williams’ murder trial, as The Dallas Morning News reports.Read full story
Plano, TX

Police stopped by for welfare check at Plano home 2 days before it exploded

Six people got hurt in the explosion that took place in Plano on July 19. Since then, authorities stated it may have been intentional and evidence has surfaced pointing to a suicide attempt.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Man fatally shot in southeast Dallas tries to escape, crashes car two miles away

A man lost his life on Saturday morning after a shooting that took place in southeast Dallas. The victim attempted to drive away to safety, but the wounds were serious, and he crashed after only two miles, as reported by NBC DFW.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas street racing kills three people, 2 others in critical condition after crash

Three people lost their lives in a crash caused by street racing in West Dallas last night, as reported by WFAA. Two others were hurt in the incident after two vehicles speeded and then collided.Read full story
Fulshear, TX

Officer called in for “criminal trespass” ends up fishing “suspect” from hot tub: “You’re so pretty, I’ll name you Emma”

Body camera footage released on Thursday showed how the main suspect in a trespass case was caught swimming in a homeowner’s hot tub in Fulshear, Texas, as reported by The Star Telegram.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas man arrested for slaying Good Samaritan who tried to break up fight

Anthony Dewayne Bradley, 32, has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a man who tried to break up a dispute in West Dallas last week, as The Dallas Morning News reports. The suspect is in jail and faces a murder charge for shooting the victim several times.Read full story
Dallas County, TX

Man gets 10 years’ probation for crash that killed teenager, every Christmas he will be in jail

Guy Delaney loved his Christmas tree so much that he convinced his parents to keep the decorations months after Christmas. They’ve kept that tree up in his room ever since they lost him in March 2018, his mother told the man who killed him in court.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Man shot in his car on Lemmon Avenue, motive unknown

Dallas police are investigating a shooting incident after a 27-year-old man got hurt early on Saturday. The victim was sitting inside a car in the Oak Lawn neighborhood when the terrible incident took place, as reported by NBC DFW.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Man gets shot in the face after leaving relative’s home at night. Unknown caller tells family

A 20-year-old man ended up in the emergency room just after he left a relative’s house. He had to be taken to Fort Worth by air ambulance due to the severity of the injury. The victim was shot in the face, as reported by NBC DFW.Read full story
3 comments
Plano, TX

Large house fire and heavy smoke in Plano. Resident broke free but got injured

Plano firefighters had to battle heavy flames and billowing smoke after a fire broke out at a house. The incident took place on Friday evening, at about 6 p.m., as reported by NBC DFW.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas reopens Fair Park vaccine hub after COVID-19 Delta variant cases surge: “Our hospitals are filling up”

More than 300 people have signed up for today’s pop-up event scheduled at Fair Park. As hospitalizations in Dallas County rise, Judge Clay Jenkins stated that the lease for the vaccine hub might be extended, according to WFAA.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy