Man wanted for carjacking and double shooting arrested in Dallas apartment

A suspect for two shootings in Oklahoma has been taken into custody by Dallas police on Thursday, as reported by NBC 5. Lee King was taken into custody in a Dallas apartment by the U.S. Marshals Service.

What are the details?

The man was caught by the authorities in Dallas after the police had been searching for him in connection to the Oklahoma shooting incidents.

The Oklahoma City officials stated that King had been identified as the main suspect in a carjacking that took place on July 17. The man allegedly stole a woman’s car and shot her while he was getting away.

King has also been connected to a second violent incident. This was a double shooting that took place in Vian, Oklahoma, as the officials stated.

The authorities have revealed that the U.S. Marshals' Task Force and members of Oklahoma City police uncovered information that pointed to King’s location. Their team effort paid off and the man was found in a Dallas apartment. The suspect was taken into custody at about 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, as the news outlet points out.

No further details have been given out about whether the man had accomplices or the way he got to Dallas and who was helping him hide in that apartment.

It is also not clear why he chose to hide in Dallas or if he had friends or relatives in the city.

Anyone who has relevant information about how the man got to Dallas or the shootings he is accused of is asked to get in touch with the authorities as soon as possible.