Long chase at an end: Suspect caught a year after deadly shooting outside Oak Cliff restaurant

A 28-year-old man has been taken into custody a year after he was identified as the main suspect in the death of 22-year-old Jorge Saenz. Juan Antonio Bravo was arrested for the deadly shooting and is charged with murder, as The Dallas Morning News reports.

What are the details?

Juan Antonio Bravo was taken to the Lee County jail on Wednesday. He was arrested in connection with the shooting that took place on June 19, 2020. Jorge Saenz lost his life in the terrible incident. The defendant is currently facing a murder charge, as news outlet points out.

It is not clear for now whether the suspect has an attorney representing him or not.

The authorities have stated that two women had been fighting in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant when the shooting happened. The location of the incident was in the 400 block of South Hampton Road, at West 12th Street.

At one point during the argument a man showed up and he hit one of the women who were arguing.

Saenz, 22, tried to intervene and help end the dispute. Unfortunately, his good deed got its punishment. He was shot by a man who had on a Texas Rangers jersey, according to official reports. Detectives have identified the shooter as Bravo.

After getting shot Saenz ran almost a block away. He eventually collapsed on Hollywood Avenue. Responding officers pronounced him dead on the scene.

The authorities were relentless in their chase and the suspect was finally located. The victim’s family deserves closure, as shocking as it is each time a Good Samaritan gets a deadly reaction when trying to help.