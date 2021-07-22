Fort Worth, TX

Man sues former Fort Worth officer who allegedly shot him in the back 5 times while he slept

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbfUF_0b4yJSpU00
Pixabay

A Fort Worth man claims that a police officer used excessive force as he shot him in the back five times. The incident took place in July 2020 and the man was sleeping in a motel room at the time. He still has debilitating injuries after the incident, as reported by The Star Telegram.

What are the details?

Tracy Langiano claims he still feels the aftereffects of the shooting that took place in July 2020, as stated in the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Texas.

Officer Landon Rollins, the one who shot him, was working in the Mental Health Crisis Intervention Team inside the Fort Worth Police Department.

Rollins reported that Langiano had targeted him with a gun and the internal investigation done by the police department showed that it was true. However, Langiano is denying this claim and says he was actually sleeping when the officer came inside the room and shot him.

Rollins was suspended in April 2021 for breaching several police policies in the Fort Worth shooting incident. Both Rollins and the city of Fort Worth are named as defendants in the lawsuit, as the news outlet points out.

In the suit in is stated that the officer used “unnecessary, unjustified and excessive force” and the city is accused of providing insufficient training. The suit asks for a jury trial. The total amount of damages sought has not been specified.

Rollins’ attorney, Ken East, stated that “he is one of the most decorated police officers in the state and he attempted to make contact with the reportedly suicidal Mr. Langiano in order to try to stop him from taking his own life. Only after Langiano pointed his gun at Officer Rollins was Rollins forced to fire his own weapon in self-defense.”

The Fort Worth city spokesperson has not responded to requests for comment yet. This is the usual procedure, as the city does not typically make comments on pending litigation.

What happened in July 2020?

On July 28, 2020, Langiano was going through mental health problems, based on the lawsuit. On that day he packed some things in a bag, including his gun. He checked into the Express Inn in the 8400 block of the West Freeway service road at 3 a.m. and went to sleep. The police said later that he also wrote a suicide letter.

Langiano’s son got worried, and he called Fort Worth police, saying his father might hurt himself. In the meantime, Langiano woke up in the motel room and went to buy food. He called his son and told him he was ok. After that he came back to the room and went to sleep again.

The suit mentions that he was lying on his left side and had his back to the door. The gun was in a holster on the nightstand.

Rollins and two other officers got to the motel to check on him. After that Rollins got the room key card and unlocked the door without announcing himself or knocking, according to the lawsuit. The officer went into the dark room, started to speak, and suddenly stopped.

Body camera footage shows what happened next.

“No, no, no. Gun!” Rollins said.

“Don’t grab it,” he said three times in the 20-second video.

However, the lawsuit claims that “Langiano had not turned over, was not facing Rollins, did not have a weapon and was not reaching for his holstered weapon.”

Comments / 4

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_cfc9ed8fcfbf9e8e137654c5d899bd2f.blob

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
20266 followers
Loading

More from Amy Christie

Houston, TX

Man suspected of killing teenager in road rage incident turns himself in: “Prayers were answered today”

The suspect charged in a road rage shooting that claimed the life of a teenager in Houston turned himself in on Monday, as reported by Fox News. Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is currently charged with murder for the shooting death of David Castro on July 6. The teenager was on his way home with his family after a Houston Astros game.Read full story
Dallas County, TX

Christmas is cancelled for man who killed teenager on Dallas North Tollway

Guy Delaney loved his Christmas tree so much that he convinced his parents to keep the decorations months after Christmas. They’ve had that tree up in his room ever since they lost him in March 2018, his mother told the man who killed him in court.Read full story
Southlake, TX

Housekeeper at senior facility in Southlake wins car in vaccine raffle. She prayed before the shot

Gracie Kennedy, a housekeeper for a senior life management company, has just won a new car as part of a COVID-19 vaccine raffle. The woman will get to drive a brand new 2021 Nissan Versa, as reported by CBS DFW.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas firefighters getting infected with COVID-19: "We have 21 active cases, it's coming back"

The COVID-19 delta variant is causing a surge of positive case in Dallas, and first responders are getting infected once again, as reported by WFAA. As of Monday, 10 firefighters were exposed to the virus and 21 have active infections, according to a statement made by DFFA.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas reopens Fair Park vaccine hub after COVID-19 Delta variant cases surge: “Our hospitals are filling up”

More than 300 people have signed up for today’s pop-up event scheduled at Fair Park. As hospitalizations in Dallas County rise, Judge Clay Jenkins stated that the lease for the vaccine hub might be extended, according to WFAA.Read full story
Plano, TX

Large house fire and heavy smoke in Plano. Resident broke free but got injured

Plano firefighters had to battle heavy flames and billowing smoke after a fire broke out at a house. The incident took place on Friday evening, at about 6 p.m., as reported by NBC DFW.Read full story
Fulshear, TX

“Trespass suspect” fished out of hot tub: “You’re so pretty, I’ll name you Emma”

Body camera footage released on Thursday showed how the main suspect in a trespass case was caught swimming in a homeowner’s hot tub in Fulshear, Texas, as reported by The Star Telegram.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Cook Children's raises alert for high rate of COVID-19 cases among young patients

Doctors encourage Fort Worth parents to keep their kids home, even if they just seem to have a runny nose. As COVID-19 cases surge and the delta variant spreads, health officials are seeing more kids test positive for the virus.Read full story
Texas State

Premium tickets available for State Fair of Texas! Get yours while they last

Now is your chance to get premium one-day tickets to the State Fair of Texas! The number of available tickets is limited, don’t miss your spot!. For the price of a premium ticket, you can go to the fair any day between September 24 and October 17. One tickets costs $24, and the offer is limited.Read full story
Houston, TX

Man gets 40 years in jail for killing grandmother in north Houston apartment complex

A 26-year-old man will be spending 40 years in prison for shooting a grandmother at an apartment complex in north Houston, as reported by Click2 Houston. James Johnson was convicted of murdering 42-year-old Ladisha Robinson, as Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stated on Monday.Read full story
Houston, TX

Armed robbers beat man, threaten wife and kids while ransacking east Houston home

Houston police are searching for the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery that left one family terrorized. Their home in east Houston was attacked and the robbers got away with many valuable items after beating the husband and threatening his wife and children, as Click2 Houston reports.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Candlelit vigil honors 3 people killed in street racing crash in west Dallas

A candlelit vigil was held in Dallas on Monday evening to honor the three people who lost their lives in a street racing crash that took place on Friday night, as reported by WFAA.Read full story
Frisco, TX

Frisco ISD to offer last-minute virtual learning option for kids ineligible for COVID vaccine

Since the bill that would’ve funded online programs for public schools was not passed, Frisco school leaders are planning to put out a last-minute virtual learning option for students who can’t get their vaccine yet, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth man arrested for murdering teenager at apartment complex had 17 pending charges

A Fort Worth man was taken into custody on Tuesday for a robbery turned into a shooting death. The victim of the incident was a teenager, and the mean is charged with capital murder, as The Star Telegram reports.Read full story
Houston, TX

Drunken driver spins into moving traffic, kills 72-year-old man

A Houston man has been taken into custody and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed a 72-year-old man. The terrible incident took place in southwest Houston on Sunday, as reported by Click2 Houston.Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

DFW hospitals’ request for additional staff to deal with COVID-19 delta variant was denied

The DFW Hospital Council has stated that more than 500 extra staff was requested last week. This follows a procedure used in the past, but this time round the request was denied.Read full story
Katy, TX

Balloon release in honor of Houston mother shot and killed by husband, two kids struck by bullets

Family, close friends and even complete strangers joined the balloon release held in honor of 36-year-old Valerie Junius who died in Katy, Texas. The mother of six children was killed on Thursday by her husband Lawrence Reed, 53, because she was going to leave him, as ABC News reports.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston house party turns into chaos when gunfire rings out, one man critically injured

A house party went completely out of hand on late Saturday night when gunshots were suddenly heard, and everyone tried to take cover or figure out where the danger was coming from. One man was hurt by bullets and had to be taken to a hospital, as Click2 Houston reports.Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Pedestrian left on street after car crash, driver takes off in a hurry

Houston police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and then didn’t hesitate to take off at high speed from the scene of the incident, as reported by Click2 Houston.Read full story

Comments / 4

Community Policy