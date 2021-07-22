Man sues former Fort Worth officer who allegedly shot him in the back 5 times while he slept

Pixabay

A Fort Worth man claims that a police officer used excessive force as he shot him in the back five times. The incident took place in July 2020 and the man was sleeping in a motel room at the time. He still has debilitating injuries after the incident, as reported by The Star Telegram.

What are the details?

Tracy Langiano claims he still feels the aftereffects of the shooting that took place in July 2020, as stated in the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Texas.

Officer Landon Rollins, the one who shot him, was working in the Mental Health Crisis Intervention Team inside the Fort Worth Police Department.

Rollins reported that Langiano had targeted him with a gun and the internal investigation done by the police department showed that it was true. However, Langiano is denying this claim and says he was actually sleeping when the officer came inside the room and shot him.

Rollins was suspended in April 2021 for breaching several police policies in the Fort Worth shooting incident. Both Rollins and the city of Fort Worth are named as defendants in the lawsuit, as the news outlet points out.

In the suit in is stated that the officer used “unnecessary, unjustified and excessive force” and the city is accused of providing insufficient training. The suit asks for a jury trial. The total amount of damages sought has not been specified.

Rollins’ attorney, Ken East, stated that “he is one of the most decorated police officers in the state and he attempted to make contact with the reportedly suicidal Mr. Langiano in order to try to stop him from taking his own life. Only after Langiano pointed his gun at Officer Rollins was Rollins forced to fire his own weapon in self-defense.”

The Fort Worth city spokesperson has not responded to requests for comment yet. This is the usual procedure, as the city does not typically make comments on pending litigation.

What happened in July 2020?

On July 28, 2020, Langiano was going through mental health problems, based on the lawsuit. On that day he packed some things in a bag, including his gun. He checked into the Express Inn in the 8400 block of the West Freeway service road at 3 a.m. and went to sleep. The police said later that he also wrote a suicide letter.

Langiano’s son got worried, and he called Fort Worth police, saying his father might hurt himself. In the meantime, Langiano woke up in the motel room and went to buy food. He called his son and told him he was ok. After that he came back to the room and went to sleep again.

The suit mentions that he was lying on his left side and had his back to the door. The gun was in a holster on the nightstand.

Rollins and two other officers got to the motel to check on him. After that Rollins got the room key card and unlocked the door without announcing himself or knocking, according to the lawsuit. The officer went into the dark room, started to speak, and suddenly stopped.

Body camera footage shows what happened next.

“No, no, no. Gun!” Rollins said.

“Don’t grab it,” he said three times in the 20-second video.

However, the lawsuit claims that “Langiano had not turned over, was not facing Rollins, did not have a weapon and was not reaching for his holstered weapon.”