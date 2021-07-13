Fort Worth mother takes matters into her own hands after son is hurt in hit-and-run incident: "I have to do your job"

Pixabay

A Fort Worth woman decided there was no point in waiting for the police to act while investigating a hit-and-run crash that left her 8-year-old son seriously injured.

Amiee Johnson took action in the case, investigated further and even led the authorities to the suspect’s home, as reported by NBC 5.

What are the details?

Johnson and several people supporting her protested on Monday afternoon with signs close to the suspected driver’s house, demanding that the person responsible for hurting her child be held accountable to justice.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The hit-and-run incident took place on Saturday evening. The location of the crash was in the 3200 block of Strong Avenue in Southeast Fort Worth, according to the news outlet.

The mother stated that her son Josiah Dunn, who had just turned 8, was riding his bicycle around the neighborhood when he got struck by a speeding truck on Strong Avenue. It happened when the boy was crossing the street.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The mother canvassed the whole area and discovered that the crash had been captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. In the footage, also obtained by NBC 5, it was shown how the child was hit by a silver pickup truck. The driver did not stop. Johnson was inside the house when her older son called her to tell what had happened to his brother.

“We picked him up, he started screaming saying: I can’t feel my legs! I can’t feel my legs, mama!,” the woman shared with the news station.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The boy was taken to hospital immediately to be treated for the serious injuries. The mother said that even though the police told her they would investigate what happened, they never contacted her neighbor to get the video footage. So, she decided to take matters into her own hands. She got the video and obtained footage from a nearby business too, in which the license plate number was shown.

She and her family tracked the registered owner of the truck to a house close by. When they went there, they could spot the silver truck behind a fence. On Sunday, the vehicle was towed but no one was taken into custody.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

“I am a civilian. How am I able to do your job in six hours? That’s something you could’ve done in an hour. My neighbors stay next door. The store is across the street. Everything I got, you could’ve got quicker than me. Why did I have to do your job for you? Why did I have to be more concerned? If it was your child, what would you do?” Johnson told the station.

The mother gathered her family, friends, and many community activists on Monday and they went to protest at the suspect’s home.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Fort Worth police officers came to the location and spoke with the mother, promising there would be charges for the incident.

“I can’t calm down because I did your job. I can’t calm down. But what I will do is stay right here until I get what I want: and that’s justice. I want them to be held accountable,” the woman said.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The police have stated that an arrest has been made on Monday evening for the hit-and-run crash in which the child was injured. The person arrested is a minor and because of his age the authorities have declined to give any further information.

NBC 5 also revealed that a woman claiming to be the suspect’s mother called the station and complained about the protest in front of her house. The woman allegedly said that her 15-year-old son had taken the family truck without permission. After he hit the child, he drove on and didn’t stop to see if the little boy was hurt.