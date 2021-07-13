Capital murder charge follows after arrest for Hamilton Park ambush shooting

Pixabay

The Dallas police have revealed that Akil Kearius Anderson, 19, has been taken into custody for the shooting that left three people dead and two injured in Hamilton Park, on the Fourth of July. The suspect and others were reportedly waiting to trap and hurt the victims.

What are the details?

The police have identified one of the suspects involved in the deadly attack that took place on Independence Day, as reported by The Dallas Morning News. Akil Kearius Anderson is in the Dallas County jail on one count of capital murder. The suspect’s bail has been set at $750,000. There was no attorney listed for the man in the court records, according to the news outlet.

The shooting started at about 11:10 p.m., on July 4, in Lake Highlands, a Highland Park neighborhood. People started running as soon as they heard the shots in the 8300 block of Towns Street. The victims were identified as Mi’quarius Alexander, 17, Hassan Blazer, 19, and Alvin Ray Murray II, 22 by the officials.

Blazer and Murray were found in a red Chevrolet Camaro convertible by first responders. The car was in the middle of the street because it had crashed with a parked vehicle. They were both taken to hospital immediately but were pronounced dead as soon as they got there.

The video surveillance obtained by the detectives showed several suspects crouching behind cars on both sides of Towns Street, based on an arrest warrant affidavit. They all started shooting when the Camaro approached.

The police stated in the affidavit that the suspects drove away in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. Anderson was identified as a suspect by using images, video, social media information and the detectives’ knowledge of local gangs.

The video surveillance reportedly shows Anderson putting a rifle in the back of his car. He owns a white Grand Cherokee, the police said.

The third victim of the shooting is not mentioned in the affidavit. Anderson is accused only of killing Blazer and Murray. The authorities have not given any information about other suspects involved in the shooting.