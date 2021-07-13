Suspect arrested in Hamilton Park Fourth of July shooting

Pixabay

The Dallas authorities have stated that an arrest has been made for the deadly shooting that took place in Hamilton Park on July 4. Three people died and two others were injured in the violent incident, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

The shooting occurred on the Fourth of July in Hamilton Park, right before midnight. Residents in the area said that there was an unofficial community block party with anywhere between 200 and 500 people taking part.

Five people were shot in the incident that took place that night. Three men died in hospital, according to official reports. They were identified as Alvin Ray Murray III, 22, Hassan Blazer, 19, and Mi'quarius Alexander, 17 by the police.

Two other victims have recovered in the meantime. Sunnie Tyler’s 19-year-old daughter was one of the two survivors after the Sunday night shooting in Hamilton Park.

“What you've done is callous, and it's disgusting, and it was unnecessary,” the mother said for the news outlet last week.

The Dallas authorities announced on Monday that they have arrested a person for the incident in which so many people got hurt. Even though a suspect is in custody, the police have decided to withhold the person’s name due to the fact that the investigation is continuing, and more leads are needed to ascertain what took place on that night.

Anyone who has relevant information about how the shooting started, how many attackers were involved, the motive for the incident or any circumstance that may have led to the terrible incident is asked to contact Detective Theodore Gross, #9896, by phone at 214-671-3143 and refer to case number 118641-2021.