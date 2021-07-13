21-year-old man shoots brother-in-law after argument turns deadly in Grand Prairie

Pixabay

A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody after Grand Prairie authorities stated he shot and killed his brother-in-law during a heated argument over the weekend, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

The shooting incident took place on Sunday night, according to the officials. The crews responded to an emergency call for help mentioning a shooting on Sunday, at about 2:15 a.m. The Grand Prairie Police Department revealed that the violent incident took place in the 700 block of W. Warrior Trail.

The location is about three miles away from Mountain Creek Lake Park, as the news outlet points out.

The officers found Sherman Martin Jr., 26, in a parking lot, lying on the ground. The man had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect in the incident, identified as Dakevion Woods, 21, did not try to run from the authorities. He was found nearby and was taken into custody without incident.

The two men were brothers-in-law. They had reportedly been arguing before the conflict escalated and the shooting happened.

Woods has since been booked into the Grand Prairie Detention Center. He has been charged for his brother-in-law’s death.

The investigation continues and anyone who has relevant information about the way the dispute started, any prior disagreement between the two men or other tips that could explain the violent incident is asked to get in touch with the authorities as soon as possible.

On Monday it was not clear whether the suspect had an attorney representing him or not.