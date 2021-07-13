Arlington man shot in domestic dispute drives away and dies in major car crash

Pixabay

The police are investigating the killing of an Arlington man. It is believed that he died as a result of a domestic disturbance that took place on Monday night, as The Star Telegram reports.

What are the details?

Yonah Tervell Otieno, 36, has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man was shot in the 5800 block of Willow Branch Drive, according to Arlington police.

The incident occurred on Monday evening.

The officers were headed to the location to respond to the emergency call mentioning a shooting at the address when they got another call stating that a major car crash had happened, as mentioned in a news release. On arriving to the scene of the car accident the officers found Otieno. The victim was in the 5800 block of Twin Willows Drive, as the news outlet points out.

The investigators believe that Otieno was shot during a domestic conflict at the Willow Branch Drive location and that he tried to drive away and ended up being involved in the car cash. The victim was taken to hospital by first responders to get treatment for his injuries.

Unfortunately, he could not be saved. The medical examiner records show that the man died in the operating room.

The suspect for the shooting is another adult man who lives at the same address where the initial location of the shooting was. The police said that he is currently cooperating with the detectives.

The man’s identity has not been released and it is not clear whether he will be facing charges for the incident. The investigators have also not given any further information about what might have caused the shooting.