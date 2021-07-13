Dallas man stabs and kills girlfriend over stimulus check argument seasoned with drugs

Pixabay

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on Monday after he stabbed his girlfriend during a domestic dispute, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC DFW.

It appears that stimulus checks were at the center of the conflict and the couple had also been using drugs.

What are the details?

David Perez, 28, was taken into custody for killing his girlfriend, Heather Hammond, on July 10. The authorities have revealed that Perez is currently booked in jail.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

In the arrest affidavit it is stated that the police officers responded to the emergency call reporting a death in a Northwest Dallas apartment on Saturday night. When the crews got to the location, they found the woman lying on the living room floor.

Perez was just outside the apartment. The affidavit mentions that he asked a witness whose identity has not been published to make the 911 call. The officials took Perez to the Dallas Police Headquarters. While talking to the detectives Perez told them he had been dating Hammond for almost a year and that they had met when he was in jail.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

He also said, based on the affidavit, that he and Hammond had been using drugs and then he fell asleep. When he woke up, he and Hammond started looking for his social security, stimulus check, and unemployment benefits. The argument started, as NBC DFW points out, and Perez claimed he heard voices and blacked out. When he woke up his girlfriend was dead.

On being questioned more closely on what the voices were talking about, Perez said there were threats to his family, and he kept hearing them. In the end he said, “I did it” and refused to talk anymore.

The affidavit also states that no evidence was found about any danger to Perez’s family. A knife was found inside the apartment. It looked like it had been cleaned up, but the detectives cold still find traces of hair on it.