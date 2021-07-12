Missing man found in Spring Creek in Plano, cause of death not disclosed

Pixabay

A man who had been reported missing by his family last week was found in a Plano creek on Sunday morning. The investigation has just begun as the authorities need to establish the cause of the man’s death and how he ended up there after leaving his house voluntarily, according to CBS DFW.

What are the details?

The Plano Police Department stated that the crews responded to the emergency call on Sunday morning. The caller and several witnesses stated that they saw the man in Spring Creek, close to Chisholm Trail.

The body was pulled out of the water and then taken to the Collin County Medical Examiner’s office. The investigators revealed that the person was identified, but no name has been released for now. The stipulation is that the man’s identity will not be published until his next of kin is notified, as the news outlet points out.

The man had been reported missing by his family members on July 8. However, he went away from his home of his own will on that day, based on police statements.

The investigators said that it appears there are no signs of foul play. However, the investigation is still active, and the official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Anyone who has relevant information about what happened since the moment the man left his house on July 8 until he was found in the creek or who knows if this was an accident, or a different type of incident is asked to get in touch with the Plano Police Department as soon as possible.