Dallas police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed a man last night

Pixabay

Dallas authorities are actively investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident that took place last night, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

A man lost his life in Dallas last night after a car ran him over. The driver kept going and didn’t stop to help the victim, according to official reports.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The investigators have stated that the hit-and-run occurred late last night, at about 11:15 p.m. on the 7300 block of Hunnicut Road. The man who was killed was in his 30s. When first responders reached the location of the incident it was too late to do anything for the victim.

The man was declared dead on the scene. The police have not released the man’s name, as WFAA points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

A witness came forward and told the authorities that they spotted the suspect’s vehicle while running over the victim. They added the person drove off immediately form the location. The police did not offer any further details about the type of vehicle involved in the incident or how the crash took place.

The investigation is active and as it develops more details will come to light about the tragic incident that ended a life.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The shocking crash makes it even more clear you need to be careful not just while you’re driving but anytime you are walking outside. And the closer to the road you are, the higher the level of caution advised.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle involved in the crash, the suspect’s whereabouts or any motive that could be behind what happened last night needs to get in touch with the Dallas authorities as soon as possible.