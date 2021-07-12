5-year-old boy pulled from water in critical condition at Fort Worth house

Pixabay

A little boy was pulled in cardiac arrest from water at a north Fort Worth house. The shocking incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The 5-year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition, as The Star Telegram reports.

What are the details?

The police officers got the emergency call at about 1 p.m. on Saturday. The person on the phone reported that a child had drowned. The location of the incident was in the 9800 block of Yellow Cup Drive. The caller also mentioned that CPR was being performed to save the little boy’s life.

The boy’s condition was not clear on Saturday evening.

The spokesman for the Fort Worth police did not disclose if the incident had happened while the boy was in a swimming pool, a bathtub, or another type of water. The only information disclosed was that the matter was related to a medical call.

This incident serves to highlight the worrying spike in kids drowning incidents. The specialists have warned that with the warm water there is a silent danger lying in wait for kids. Drowning takes just a few seconds and can be completely silent.

Parents and all other adults in a house need to keep a close eye on kids whenever they are in the water or close to it. Transitions between swimming pools and other spaces need to be supervised as well. And getting distracted by a cellphone is not an option. Adults need to be within arm’s reach for kids to be able to get help when they need it.