Son shoots and kills mother after argument in Fort Worth home

Pixabay

Calvin Brown and his mother started arguing on Saturday morning in their Fort Worth house on Royster Road.

Once the dispute heated up the 21-year-old man went to his room. When he came back, he had his gun ready. Unfortunately, his mother did not survive his anger, as The Star Telegram reports.

What are the details?

The dispute between the suspect and his mother took place on Saturday morning, when they were both at home. After the fight went on for a while, the man suddenly decided to go to his room. He came back carrying his handgun.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The 21-year-old man told the investigators that he remembered shooting at least once. After that he “blacked out,” as recorded in an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Star Telegram .

Brown stated at one point while he was talking to the detectives that he thought he had shot about four times, based on the warrant released by the Fort Worth authorities on Monday.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

When the crews arrived at the house, they found 61-year-old Alice Brown on the ground. Her injuries were serious, and nothing could be done to save her. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Calvin Brown did not try to escape. He was sitting outside the house when the police officers arrived at the location.

The arrest warrant did not give any details about the reason Brown and his mother had been arguing.

Anyone who has relevant information about what caused the terrible incident is asked to contact the Fort Worth police as soon as possible.