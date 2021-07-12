Dallas shooter targets man, Good Samaritan caught in the exchange, more people jump in to take gun away

Pixabay

An argument turned into a full-scale violent incident last night in Dallas. The police have stated that two people were shot overnight after a dispute went downhill.

Several people had to intervene to disarm the attacker and one of them was injured, as WFAA reports.

What are the details?

The officers received the emergency call mentioning a shooting at about 12:40 a.m. The incident took place on the 4300 block of Metropolitan Avenue, as the news outlet points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The officials have stated that two men had been involved in an argument and when the confrontation became more heated one of them shot the other. During the exchange one man tried to intervene to calm them down and stop the confrontation.

Unfortunately, the Good Samaritan who came forward to disarm the shooter only made the man angrier and the person who tried to help was shot too.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Other witnesses to the incident jumped in to help take the gun away from the attacker. Eventually they were successful, and the suspect was disarmed. First responders took both victims of the shooting to a local hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

The authorities have not released information about how serious the injuries were or what their health condition is.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

In the meantime, the attacker was taken into custody and has been booked into the Dallas County jail. His name has not been released.

Anyone who has relevant information about the connection between the two men who were arguing, a motive for the shooting or any other tips that can help clarify the situation is asked to get in touch with the Dallas authorities as soon as possible.