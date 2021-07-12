Family and friends pay tribute to Oak Cliff woman’s “life well-lived”

CBSDFW/ YouTube screenshot

What was meant to be a protest turned into a remembrance and prayer walk on Sunday in honor of the 87-year-old woman killed in her Oak Cliff home.

Those who had gathered to protest her death learned that the suspect, Andre Stefan Buggs, turned himself in, so the march became a way to pay their tribute to the victim’s life, as reported by NBC DFW.

What are the details?

Everyone who knew Anita Thompson was thankful that the suspect was taken into custody, but many are still hurt and bewildered by what took place in Oak Cliff.

The Dallas police reported that the woman was found inside her house on Fortune Lane on Tuesday. Only a day before the woman had called the authorities to report someone had attempted to break into her house.

“Just like y’all grew up in this neighborhood, I did too. I stayed at my grannie’s house. I played with a lot of the kids here,” Danye’ll Jefferson, her granddaughter, said for the news outlet overcome with emotion and grief.

Rev. Horace Bradshaw, a lifelong resident in South Oak Cliff, set up the rally and the organization No More Violence helped too. Many people from the neighborhood came to the march as a sign of solidarity and to show that the lives Thompson touched go on and she will not be forgotten.

“It’s tragic the way that her life ended but the life that she lived was well lived. So that we cannot complain about,” Christopher Bryant, the victim’s nephew, said.

The management of Fortune Lane Homeowner Association encouraged a stronger commitment to watching over the elderly and the vulnerable in the community.

“We just have to continue to trust God and believe that God will heal our pain. That he will dry our tears, and eventually we will be able to somewhat deal with the pain that we’ve dealt with this past week,” Bryant added.

Buggs is currently in the Dallas County jail. He is said to be the son of the victim’s longtime neighbor. No bond has been set for the suspect yet.