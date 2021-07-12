Man accused of killing 87-year-old Oak Cliff woman turned himself in to Dallas police

Fox News/ Dallas Police Department

Dallas police have reported that the 58-year-old man accused of killing 87-year-old Anita Thompson in her Oak Cliff house last week is currently in custody.

What are the details?

The woman was found in her home off Fortune Lane on Tuesday. And the suspected killer was not a stranger. It is apparently someone people in the neighborhood have known for decades.

“To be honest, I’m still in disbelief,” Danye’ll Jefferson, the victim’s granddaughter, said for Fox News.

The elderly woman had always showed affection for her granddaughter and was saving money to surprise her with a sweet 16 birthday celebration.

“She said, ‘I got a jar, and every time I have some change, I’m putting it in there. I’m putting it in there for Pootie,” Jefferson said.

Her loved ones always thought that when she would pass away it would be for natural causes. Getting killed was something they never even imagined.

“It was just inconceivable. I just could not believe it,” Ola Allen, from the Marsalis Park Homeowner’s Association, shared with the news outlet.

Many people living in the area are struggling to take in the fact that Andre Stefan Buggs has been taken into custody for the terrible incident. Buggs turned himself in on Sunday. He went to the police a day after he was identified as the suspect in Thompson’s death, as Fox News points out.

The 58-year-old man spent his childhood in the neighborhood and his mother reportedly lives next door to the victim.

“I asked him how he was doing. He said he was doing well. He said good to see you Mrs. Allen. I said Andre good to see you, how are things going? And he said things are going well,” a neighbor who saw the suspect three weeks ago said.

The authorities have stated that they don’t know the motive for the killing yet.