Arrest made for Plano fatal shooting at Legacy Circle Mini Market

A 24-year-old man has been taken into custody for the death of a man who was found shot on Wednesday night, as reported by the Plano police.

What are the details?

Jordan Christopher Jacobs has been charged with killing Steven Christopher Gambles II, according to the official reports.

Jacobs was taken into custody on Saturday night, at about 11:30 p.m. The suspect has since been booked into the Collin County jail. His bail has not been set yet.

The victim was found shot just before midnight on Wednesday. The man was in his car in front of the Mini Market in the 5800 block of Legacy Circle, as NBC DFW points out.

As soon as the crews got to the location, Gambles was immediately taken to a local hospital to get treatment for the injuries. Unfortunately, the man could not be saved. He was pronounced dead when he got to the hospital.

The Plano Police Department have stated that the investigation will go on and they are actively searching for leads and relevant evidence to explain the victim’s death.

No further clues have been given out about the suspect’s involvement in the killing, the reason for the shooting, if this was a planned attack or just a random conflict.

Anyone who has information about the way the shooting happened, any connection between the suspect and the victim or a likely motive that could have set off the violent incident is asked to get in touch with the Plano Police Department as soon as possible. They can be reached at 972-941-2148.