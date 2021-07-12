28-year-old man faces killing charge after body shows up in northwest Dallas

Pixabay

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a Dallas killing after the victim, whose identity has not been released, was found close to Julian T. Saldivar Elementary School, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

The killing was discovered by the Dallas authorities on Saturday when the victim was found near Julian T. Saldivar Elementary School in the northwest side of the city, based on official reports.

The crews received the emergency call related to the violent incident at about 7:30 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive. First responders found the victim as soon as they got to the location.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the victim. The person as pronounced dead as soon as the officers got to the location, as WFAA points out.

David Perez has since been taken into custody for the killing. The suspect is currently being held in the Dallas County jail, as revealed by the police.

No details have been given out about the way the victim was killed, what caused the terrible incident or how the investigators concluded that Perez was the most likely suspect.

The officials have stated that a positive identification of the victim is still to be done. The motive is not known at this time.

Anyone who has relevant information about the way the killing happened, the connection between the suspect and the person who lost their life, any other suspects possibly involved or the motive that started it all needs to get in touch with the Dallas authorities as soon as possible.