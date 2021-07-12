Confession lands man with Fort Worth killing charge, motive unknown

Pixabay

A 21-year-old man has been charged for the killing of a Fort Worth woman after admitting to fatally shooting the victim. It is not clear what drove him to it or how the whole incident started.

What are the details?

A man has been booked into the Tarrant County jail after coming forward to admit that he had shot and killed a woman, as the Fort Worth police have reported.

The officers got an emergency call for help right before 10 a.m. on Saturday. The crews were notified that a shooting incident had taken place in the 1300 block of Royster Road, near Altamesa Boulevard and Village Parkway, official reports say.

Once the crews got to the location, they found the woman on the ground. The victim has not been identified yet. She had been shot. Unfortunately, first responders couldn’t do anything to help her. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, as The Dallas Morning News points out.

21-year-old Calvin Brown has been taken into custody for the killing. The police records show that the man confessed to the killing, based on a report from The Star Telegram.

The authorities have not disclosed what led to the violent incident and if there was any relationship between Brown and the woman who lost her life.

Anyone who has relevant information about the motive for the shooting, the type of connection between the man and the victim and any other tips that could make it clear what happened on that day is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.