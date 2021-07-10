Chipotle takes TikTok resumes for 120 Dallas new hires

Chipotle Mexican Grill/ YouTube screenshot

Chipotle is reportedly having trouble finding as many new team members as it needs. So, it’s now turning to TikTok for help.

The Mexican Grill will be adding 120 new employees on its payroll in Dallas and 15,000 in the whole country. This move is part of the Coast to Coast Career Day which is set to kick off on July 15. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., as reported by Fox News.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

What are the details?

All Chipotle restaurants in the US will be holding open interviews. If you’re looking for a new job this might just be the opportunity you were waiting for!

You will get a chance to “work with great people, serve real food, and make a difference” while building a long-term career and enjoying the many perks of being a Chipotle team member.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

These are just a few of the benefits you will get:

Paid breaks,

Free meals,

Debt free degrees, and

Tuition assistance.

Also keep in mind that you can receive a quarterly bonus. “If your restaurant does well, you’ll be eligible for a bonus equal to one week’s pay. If you keep it up all year, you’ll get one additional month of pay,” according to the hiring event website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

There is also an assistance program for employees, accurately termed “Care for mind, body & spirit.”

“Mental health is a big deal to us. That’s why you and your dependents can speak with licensed counselors for free. It’s a 24/7 service and it’s completely confidential.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Where does TikTok come in?

As part of the hiring event, Chipotle will use the new feature for TikTok and look at resumes faster this way. You can apply for the jobs on TikTok until July 31, as Fox News points out.

The hiring team recommends applicants to use #TikTokResumes and to place themselves at the top of the line “in unique and non-traditional ways.”

Use this link to apply.