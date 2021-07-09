Fort Worth widow files lawsuit for icy I-35 pileup that caused her husband’s death

Pixabay

A Fort Worth woman has brought a lawsuit for the icy pileup that occurred on Interstate 35 in February. Her husband lost his life, and the lawsuit seeks to bring justice, as Fox News reports.

What are the details?

The woman’s husband was one of the six victims in the crash caused by the chain reaction on the morning of February 11. More than 130 vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred on I-35W.

In the lawsuit it is stated that the Texas Department of Transportation and other entities responsible for maintaining the road failed their duty to prevent hazards and defects on the road. They also allegedly failed to detect the dangers and did not de-ice the road close to the highway, did not monitor the weather accurately, and did not act according to the winter conditions.

The preliminary NTSB investigation had revealed that brine solution had been used to treat the interstate surface two days before the major crash happened.

The lawsuit was brought on Tuesday by Jane Watson in the Tarrant County District Court for the death of her husband, Aaron Watson. The man was driving a Kia Sportage on the day he died. The couple’s two kids are also listed as plaintiffs, according to The Star Telegram.

Aaron Watson was 45 years old and a managing partner for Jason Deli’s restaurants. He was headed to the Cedar Hill store from his Fort Worth home when he got caught up in the pileup crash.

“We respect the judicial process and therefore choose not to comment on the specifics of pending litigation, but, as we have said before, NTE3 has adhered to the highest standards in maintaining and operating its roadways. We believe the claims these lawyers have made are unfounded. We extend our sympathies to those involved in the tragic accident of February 11,” Robert Hinkle, the North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners spokesman said for the news outlet.