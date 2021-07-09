Man shot outside Family Dollar Store in Fort Worth

Pixabay

One man has been taken to hospital for treatment after another man shot him from a white Dodge pickup, according to Fort Worth police. The victim was brought to hospital in a private car.

What are the details?

The shooting incident was reported in south Fort Worth. The incident took place close to a Family Dollar Store in the 2400 block of Shelby Road, as The Star Telegram points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The incident detail report obtained by the news outlet says that the person who called 911 told the dispatcher that their father had just been shot.

No further details were released by the authorities regarding the violent incident. The condition of the victim is also not known at this moment.

A MedStar spokesman stated that the personnel had spoken to the person who was driving the private vehicle that brought the victim to hospital. They were asked to stop so he could be treated, but the driver did not accept.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Fort Worth detectives are currently investigating the incident. More details will soon come to light about what happened in front of the Dollar Store and the mysterious way in which the victim was transported to the medical facility to get treatment.

Anyone who has relevant information about the way the incident occurred, any motive behind the shooting, if there was any connection between the shooter and the man who was injured, and the identity of the attacker is asked to get in touch with Fort Worth authorities as soon as possible.