Plano police investigating death of man found shot inside car

Pixabay

Plano police officers are actively searching for answers after a fatal shooting that took place this week, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

Steven Christopher Gambles II, 32, was found shot on Wednesday night. The man was inside a car, close to a convenience store, according to the officials.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

What are the details?

The Plano Police Department was notified about the incident on Wednesday, at about 11:30 p.m. The call for help mentioned a shooting that had taken place close to a convenience store in the 5800 block of Legacy Circle, as the news outlet points out.

When they arrived at the location the responding officers found 32-year-old Steven Christopher Gambles II inside a vehicle. The man had been shot. He was taken to hospital immediately, but nothing could be done to save him. The man was pronounced dead a short while after he arrived at the hospital.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The Plano police have not disclosed any information about what may have led to the terrible incident. It is known, however, that the victim was from Dallas.

As the investigation advances moredetails will come to light about what took place that night and why the man was killed. It is not clear if the car the victim was found in was his own vehicle or just one he had rented or was temporarily travelling in.

Anyone who has relevant information about the victim, the identity of the suspect or suspects, the motive behind the shooting or the whereabouts of the attacker is asked to call Plano police at 972-941-2148 as soon as possible.