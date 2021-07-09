Dallas couple left without $18,000 after burglar broke into their store through the roof

WFAA/ YouTube screenshot

A Dallas couple wants justice after a burglar stole $18,000 from their longtime store by breaking in through the roof and climbing out with merchandise.

The burglary took place on June 22, in South Dallas. The Freedom Beauty and Fashion off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was the affected store, as reported by WFAA.

What are the details?

Ephraim and Olaide Oladiran have owned their store since 1983. They sell dress shoes, clothes, jewelry, sneakers, hats, and clothes.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The Oladirans are known and appreciated in the area. Their neighbors say they are a faithful Christian couple devoted to the wellbeing of the community around them.

This is certainly one of the reasons why they managed to have a successful business for so many years.

“We want to be treated the way that we treat people. We thought we were friends of the neighborhood, but someone didn't see it that way,” Ephraim Oladiran said for WFAA.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

On the day of the robbery the couple came to the store just like usual and suddenly noticed a big hole in the ceiling.

“As soon as I looked up, I could see the sky,” Oladiran recalled.

An estimated $14,000 in shoes, jewelry and clothes were also gone. When they checked the security camera for the store, they realized a burglar had been there. The thief could be seen packing the merchandise in a bag but crawling around the store so as not to be noticed on camera.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The burglar got a ladder after he was done packing and climbed back out through the store’s roof. The damages to the building are worth another $4,000.

“That's devastating, you know, to a small business. We are just trusting in God,” the couple said. They are praying the thief gets caught soon.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The suspect is a white or Hispanic man. He has a sleeve tattoo and was wearing a Joey Galloshirt when he was caught on camera.

Anyone who has information on the burglary or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Detective T. French with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).