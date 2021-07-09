Couple shot during Houston Aquarium dinner, attacker kills himself

Pixabay

Houston authorities are investigating a shooting incident that took place at the Downtown Aquarium. Two men lost their lives in the attack and a woman was injured, as WFAA reports.

What are the details?

The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m. in the Downtown Aquarium on Bagby Street. The police officers who arrived at the location found two men dead. One of them was the suspected attacker. A woman was also injured in the incident, as WFAA points out.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The police stated that the woman was taken to hospital immediately to get treatment for her injuries.

Based on surveillance footage obtained by the officials, the man and the woman were having dinner on the second floor, at the bar inside the restaurant. Just when they were about to close their tab the suspect showed up at the other end of the bar and started shooting, as the authorities stated.

The victims fell to the ground immediately. After that, the police said the attacker killed himself.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The Houston authorities have not released any further details about the shooting. It is not known if there was any connection between the attacker and the couple.

The investigation continues and more details will soon come to light about the dinner that ended tragically and if there was any prior warning or clue as to what was about to happen.

Anyone who has relevant information about the incident, the victims, the shooter, and any possible motive for the shooting is asked to get in touch with the Houston authorities as soon as possible.