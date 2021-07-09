Immersive Van Gogh Dallas exhibit sells 46,000 tickets for wrong dates: “I want my money back!”

WFAA/ YouTube screenshot

A wave of customer complaints is targeting the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit set to open in Dallas. After delaying the Dallas opening from June 17 to August 7, thousands of tickets were sold for days when it won’t be open.

Rescheduling or refunding those tickets now has to be solved, with many customers left in the dark about the status of the show and if they can still come to it or when.

What are the details?

Corey Ross, the co-producer of the show, said for The Dallas Morning News that the show will be on as the event is currently happening New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and other cities.

He has also specified that anyone who bought a ticket for a date that has been cancelled or postponed was given two options on email or via text message:

Change the assigned date for a new one or

Take an assigned new exchange date.

Customers can also choose to ask for a refund.

Hopefully, everyone gets a correct date soon or their money back. It would be a shame to miss the event that caused so much excitement due to a mix-up pf dates and the change of the opening date.

Madonna and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov are just two of the celebrities who have already tried out the original experience in New York City.

