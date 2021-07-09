Hiring event for 911 Dallas call takers happening today

Pixabay

Last week, the authorities stated for WFAA that there were 26 vacancies in the Dallas call center department out of a total of 110 positions.

Today, until 7 p.m., a hiring event is being hosted by the city of Dallas to recruit more 911 call takers.

Read on to find out more about the requirements and salary range for the position.

What are the details?

The hiring event started at 7 a.m. and will go on until this evening, at 7 p.m. The location of the event is Jack Evans Headquarter, Dallas Police Department, 1400 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas 75215.

A $3,000 First Responder Bonus & Incentive Pay is offered after completion of the Telecommunicator training. There will also be a $150 monthly First Responder incentive pay once you get your Telecommunicator license.

The salary range for the position is $33,382.72 - $40,658.00 annually.

The minimum education qualification is a high school diploma or GED. Two years of general customer service experience are also required.

You will get extra points if you have these abilities:

Bilingual skills are a plus.

Ability to view and read information on computer monitors and maps.

Ability to remain calm under pressure and accurately enter data.

It is also important to keep in mind the specified work conditions and hazards:

Works sitting at a telephone panel and computer terminal for extended periods of time.

Works in normal office environment with high noise levels.

Subject to high stressful conditions when processing service requests.

Works various shifts, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Use this link to find out more about the hiring event taking place in Dallas right now.

And don’t worry if you can’t make it today. There will be another hiring event on July 17.