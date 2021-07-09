Lancaster mom asks for public’s help to find missing daughter with mental health concerns

Lancaster PD/ WFAA

The family and friends of 16-year-old Providence McNeill gathered for a new attempt to find the missing teen. Her mother is sending out a message to anyone who may have seen her to let the authorities know. Her health condition could become critical without medication.

What are the details?

As the Lancaster Police Department has stated, the teenager was first reported as a runaway on June 27. After investigating the issue, the authorities decided she was at high-risk and in grave danger due to her mental health concerns.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

“Her psychiatrist informed the police department that without her medication it was critical to find her,” Chenique Lewis, the girl’s mother, said, according to WFAA.

Unfortunately, the mother said that despite clear documentation on the teenager’s mental delay, her disappearance could not be included in any of the state alerts. That’s why she appeals to the public, asking anyone who saw her daughter to get in touch with the authorities immediately.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

“It is heartbreaking,” the mother added, referring to the many attempts made to find the teenager to no avail.

The teenager’s description is “a black girl, standing at 5’1” and weighing about 120 pounds.” She has brown eyes and black hair.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The police officers have stated that when McNeill was last seen she was wearing black sweatpants, a white headband, a black short-sleeved shirt, a pink hoodie tied around her waist, and flip flops.

Anyone who has seen the teenager is asked to call their local authorities or the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711 and reference case number 21-002825.