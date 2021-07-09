North Richland Hills firefighters battle house fire

Pixabay

The North Richland Hills had to fight heavy flames that were engulfing a house structure on Wednesday night, July 7, as CBS DFW reports.

What are the details?

The firefighters’ crews had to deal with heavy flames on Wednesday night. The incident is currently being investigated to determine what exactly set the structure on fire. It is suspected that it was struck by lightning given that there have been several storms in the area, but this has not been confirmed by the authorities yet.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The emergency call for the fire came just before 9:00 p.m., as the news outlet points out. The incident took place in the 5600 block of Belfast Lane near Irish Lane. The crews responding to the fire took into account the number of storms that had affected that whole area.

After getting to the location the crews were met by heavy flames. The fire was shooting up from the roof. There were also many flames in the attic area of the house, which first responders spotted immediately.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The firefighters set up an effective strategy and were able to extinguish the flames that were threatening to take over the house in a short while. There were no civilians, or first responders injured in the fire.

If it was indeed a fire that resulted from lightning extra caution will be needed and residents have to stay alert when the weather changes again. Damages to property are a major issue, but there is the threat to life and watching out for friends and neighbors and giving out the alert when a sign of fire is spotted might become essential with the summer weather going on with storms.