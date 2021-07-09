19-year-old teenager arrested for killing Fort Worth rapper

Pixabay

A teenager has been taken into custody for the 2020 deadly shooting of a Fort Worth rapper, according to police and jail records.

What are the details?

David Garcia, 19, from Fort Worth was taken into custody on Monday. He is charged with shooting 17-year-old Javien Calvin “Channel 5” Wright.

The rapper died on February 25, 2020, after he was discovered on the ground in the front yard of a house located on the 1500 block of East Mulkey Street. The victim had been shot, as the homeowner stated for the Fort Worth authorities.

Wright was found on February 24, 2020. Unfortunately, he could not recover from the injuries and died the next day.

The Fort Worth police have not given any information about the arrest and the motive behind the violent incident, as The Star Telegram points out.

Wright had been born in Fort Worth and then been a student at A.M. Pate Elementary, William James Middle School, and Eastern Hills High School, as his obituary mentions.

“He loved playing football, video games, making music and most of all being the oldest boy of the ‘six pack’. He was the life of the party and he touched all who encountered. One of his main priorities was the love for his family. Although Javien was a part of the ‘6 Pack’, he was raised around numerous cousins who bonded together like siblings.”

“He always talked about being a rapper. His love for music was undeniable. Soon he decided to follow his dream of becoming a rapper and became known as ‘J DUB’”.